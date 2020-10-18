December 5, 1925 - October 13, 2020 Antoinette Marie Morcone Aniello, fondly known as "Mrs. A" to many, recently passed on peacefully to her eternal reward after nearly 95 years, surrounded by loving family and friends. She spent the first third of her life in Bridgeport, CT as a loving daughter to Joseph and Josephine Morcone learning those "old-fashioned" values of honor, respect, and appreciation for years of time-honored traditions. The middle third of her life was spent in Hartford, CT practicing those values of the unselfish, sacrificing duties associated with being a supportive Wife and dedicated Mother of her three loving children. The final third of her life was spent in Southern California with her expanded West Coast Guerrero family and friends, where she joyfully expressed her faith and unconditional love to everyone with whom she interacted. She genuinely loved people and they gladly loved her back. Antoinette was a woman of simple means and remained that way throughout her life. Maintaining "old-fashioned" values in a "modern' world" was important to her, as she sought to pass down those values to her loved ones before embarking on her journey to her final resting place. She was preceded In death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Anthony Frederick Aniello in 2007. Surviving are Brothers, Rocco Morcone and Family, Joseph Morcone and Family; Great Grandchildren, Talullah and Sunny Teitell; Grandchildren, Jenna Marie and Robbie Teitell, Katie Guerrero, Autumn Marie Aniello, Christian Aniello, Elizabeth Marie Aniello, Patrick Aniello, Mary Antoinette Aniello; and Children, Joseph and Tracy Aniello, Anthony and Sheila Aniello and the exceptionally devoted, Anne Marie and Danny Guerrero. Armstrong Family Mortuary 213-747-9121





