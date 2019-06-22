|
2/27/1931 - 6/14/2019 Antoinette passed away peacefully with her family and care givers by her side on June 14, 2019 in Cerritos, California. She was born on February 27, 1931 in Komiza, Yugoslavia (Croatia). After WWII, she and her family immigrated to the United States where she proudly resided in San Pedro for well over 60 years. She worked at StarKist Foods Inc. on Terminal Island for a short time, where she was part of the Quality Control Team in the early 1950s. Of her many talents, singing was her passion. She was a proud, long term member of the Croatian Choir at Mary Star of the Sea Church. Where she sang with her beloved brother, John "Ivo" Vidovich, along with many dear friends. She also served as a longtime member of the Dalmatian American Club Auxiliary in San Pedro. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Boris Roje; her son, Frank Roje; her parents, Nikola and Katica Vidovic; her brothers, Nick "Niko" Vidovich and John "Ivo" Vidovich; and her sister, Nelda Stanojevich. Antoinette was the most beloved Mother of Antoinette (Michael) Lung; Adored Grandmother of Amanda Lung, Michael (Sarah) Lung, Kathryn Lung; and great grandson, Colton Michael Lung. All of whom brought her so much joy. She was also an adored Aunt of Marina Karakas of Komiza, Croatia; Kathleen (Kirk) Hamilton of Hawaii; Karen (Ed) Shannon of Nevada; Lydia (Robert) Babek, John (Christine) Vidovich, Kathy (Mark) Carcamo; Norma Marich; Winnie (Joe) Blatchford of Washington, D.C.; Adrienne Zmija of Arizona; Vincent Marinkovich, and Ronald (Leah) Marinkovich. Additional survivors include her cherished sister-in-law, Mary Vidovich; cousins, and several great nieces and nephews, from both here and abroad. Mass and funeral services will be held at Mary Star of the Sea Church, San Pedro, CA. Burial Services to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to: Dalmatian American Club Auxiliary Scholarship Funds, 1639 S. Palos Verdes St. San Pedro, CA 90731, Phone: (310) 831-2629 OR Alzheimer's Orange County, 2515 McCabe Way, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92614, Phone: (949) 955-9000. (Along with contribution, please add a note-In memory of Antoinette Roje)
Published in Daily Breeze on June 22, 2019