|
|
June 12,1949 - April 23, 2019 On April 23, 2019, we deeply mourned the passing of our Mom, Nana, and Sister. Daughter to Joe and Mary Calenda, Antoinette (Calenda) Zankich, born June 12th, 1949, lost her courageous battle with cancer. She fought with grace, an uplifting spirit, and strength. She will be forever in our hearts. Survived by her daughter Kristen (Mike) Collins, Sons Vince (Danielle) Zankich, and Drew Zankich, her six cherished grandchildren, Zachary, Devyn, Ryan, Danica, Dylan, and Jolie, her sister Donna Gualeni, niece Gina(Otto) Henke, Mary Kate and Jenna Henke, nephew Joe( Jane) Gualeni, Joey, Matty and Jack Gualeni, and countless loving and supportive friends. Viewing: Sunday, May 5 at McNerney's Mortuary, 3pm-6pm, Funeral Service: Monday, May 6th at Green Hills Chapel, 11:30am with burial following at Green Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or The Special Olympics, 1600 Forbes Way #200, Long Beach CA 90810. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 1, 2019