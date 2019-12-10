|
June 13, 1918 - Dec. 3, 2019 Antonia Grajeda Villase¤or passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 in Eagle Rock, CA at the age of 101. Beloved mother of sons, Leoncio (Delfina Pe¤a) and Enrique (Ana Maria) Villase¤or; daughters; Maria Lucina Casanta, Genoveva Villase¤or, and Antonia (Katherine Ng) Villase¤or. Survived by four generations of grandchildren and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by two grandsons, Leon Villase¤or, Jr. and Donald Casanta, III. She is remembered for her singing, profound wisdom of plants, healing herbs and foods, intricate embroidery and sewing, and love and care of family. Rosary will be held on Friday, December 13, 10 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 575 W. O'Farrell St., San Pedro, CA. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 10, 2019