10/20/1958 - 09/20/2019 Antonio Sapienza, 60 of San Pedro, CA passed on Sept. 20, 2019, after a long illness. Antonio (Tony) was born on Oct. 20, 1958 in Terrasini, Sicily. Tony was preceded in death first by his father Vito Sapienza then by his mother Rosalia Bologna Sapienza. Tony is survived by his wife Laura Clement Sapienza, his stepchildren Kameron Clement and Jared Clement. He was a devoted grandpa to Alexa, Jadyn and Jordyn. He is also survived by his brother Salvatore (Veronika) Sapienza and niece and nephew Sophia and Sal; his beloved Aunt Stefania (Pasquale) Colaruotolo, whom he looked up to as a parental figure after his parents passed. He is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins in Italy, Boston and Mississippi, all too numerous to name. He will be missed by all and remembered fondly for his sense of humor and his generous heart. A memorial viewing/visitation will be held on Wednesday September 25th from 5:00-7:00 at McNerneys Mortuary and Funeral Mass at Mary Star of the Sea on Thursday September 26th at 12:30 pm. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 24, 2019