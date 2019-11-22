|
Jan. 5, 1941 - Nov. 19, 2019 Tony Tartaglia was 78 years young and lived in both San Pedro and Rancho Palos Verdes for 51 years. He passed away peacefully at home with his family and caretakers by his side. Tony was born in Procida (Prov. Naples), Italy to Bernardino and Anna (Pugliese) Tartaglia. Survived by his loving children Deanna Tartaglia and Dean (Janell) Tartaglia; Grandchildren Taylor and Kylie Tartaglia; Phillip Anthony Tartaglia Russell "the littleman." Also survived by sisters Franca (Michele) Taliercio and Maria Pia Tartaglia of Ischia, Italy along with many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his sister Carmelina Tartaglia Hiskey, brother Michele Tartaglia, sister Rita Tartaglia Molino of Ischia, Italy. At the age of 2 he and his family moved from Procida to Ischia and attended school through the age of 18. After graduating he pursued his love of the sea as a Merchant Marine for 10 years which enabled him to see various parts of the world. At 28 years old he came to the United States. He was employed at Todd Shipyard for 3 years and then started T& G Vending in 1971 with his childhood friend and partner John Funiciello. Tony had a way of captivating people and made numerous friendships throughout the years. He had several passions in life one of which was soccer. Whether it was playing semi-pro in Italy, coaching in the United States or waking up early Sunday mornings to watch the games live from Italy. He was also a member of the San Pedro Elks Lodge #966 where he spent many days laughing and enjoying life with old friends. Family request that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinsonfoundation.org and/or Mary Star of the Sea High School in memory of Antonio Tartaglia. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, 5-7 p.m. followed by a Vigil Service 7 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel. A funeral mass will be offered on Monday, November 25, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 551 W. O'Farrell Street, San Pedro, CA 90731. Entombment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 22, 2019