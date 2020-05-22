Arlene (Rodriguez) Espino was born on November 12, 1958 in Topeka, Kansas. She went to her eternal home with the Lord on May 2, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Amado Anthony Espino; her children, Angelo, Marlene, and Starlene. She also leaves behind her stepchildren, Toni, Anthony Jr, and Veronica, and grandchildren, Anthony Silva, Isaac, Mahlia, Manolo, Jacob, Chloe, Savannah, and Matthew; She is also survived by her parents, Angelo and Rachel Rodriguez, and her siblings Melinda, Angelo, Darren, and Shellie.



Her passion was teaching. She started volunteering with her daughter Starlene when she first started school at 232nd Place. She then became a Teacher's Aide at 232nd Place and later became a Special Education Teacher at Normont Elementary School, where she touched many lives. She has been cancer free for 12 years and was a walking miracle. She was a member of Harbor Christian Church and loved her church family. She was so loved by many and will be greatly missed.



2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."



Celebration of life to take place after social distancing orders have been lifted.

Published in Daily Breeze on May 22, 2020.