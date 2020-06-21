Arlo L. Dundas passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020, at his home of sixty years in San Pedro, CA surrounded by his loved ones. Arlo was born in Martin County, Minnesota, one of the fourth generation of a Scots-Irish immigrant family that settled and homesteaded in the Northern Iowa/Southern Minnesota area during the civil war. In 1944, he hitchhiked to California where he was employed at a defense plant in Inglewood until he was called into the Army in September 1944. After training camp at Camp Hood, Texas he was sent to the Pacific Theater where he was assigned as a replacement in the crack 96th infantry (Deadeye) Division at Okinawa where he earned a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and the Combat Infantry Badge, several campaign ribbons as well as the Presidential Unit Citation. The Division then sailed to Mindoro, Philippines Islands and there was awarded the Philippine Presidential Unit Citation. He was honorably discharged in March 1946. In February 1948, he joined the California National Guard and was offered a permanent position with the organization and worked full-time for the next four years until the 40th Infantry Division was activated into Federal service during the Korean War. The Division was sent to Japan where it continued training until ordered to Korea in early 1952. During this stint, Arlo was awarded a second Combat Infantry Badge as well as the Korean Presidential Unit Citation. Arlo was self-employed for fourteen years and in 1968 sold his business and was then employed for eighteen years by Pony Express, a Southern California motor carrier and retired as Vice-President, General Manager in 1986. Simultaneously, "to pay his dues," he spent eleven years with the Inglewood Police Reserve and retired from that position as a Lieutenant. Since September 1987, Arlo has been a volunteer at the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Carson Station. Arlo was pre-deceased in 2001 by his wife of fifty-one years, Genevieve, as well as his daughter, Diana (Mrs. Donald Erdman) in 2017. He leaves behind his son-in-law Donald Erdman, two granddaughters, Joanne Munoz of Atwater, California, Jennifer Parker of Bonham, Texas, ten great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. As well, he is survived by a younger brother, Marvin, of Mankato, Minnesota and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his longtime love, companion, and traveling partner, Marilyn (Mimi) K. French of Hermosa Beach, along with her daughter, Mrs. Cindy Whitehead-Logan and son-in-law, Ian R. Logan. And the many peacocks and birds he fed and loved. He will be missed greatly. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 12 Noon, at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store