Armida Comstock (Macliss) 3/15/1933 - 3/18/2020 On the evening of March 18th 2020 our mother Armida Comstock (Macliss) at the age of 87 passed away from a long illness due from a stroke at her home in Scotts Valley, Ca. Her daughter and friend at her bedside. She was born March 15, 1933 in San Pedro Ca. The daughter of Angelina and Trindad Macliss, she was the third of five siblings. She was a loving mother and grandmother, she loved spending time with her family, she enjoyed cooking and especially working in her garden. She loved her kitties and her undying love caring for them. She loved to read and she couldnt put a good book down. She was funny full of charm and grace. She was a very bright light, as kind as she was beautiful. Armida, is survived by her sister Angie Prios (John), her children Christine Richardson (Richard), Paul Herrera (Elizabeth), Richard Herrera (Avonna), Mitchell Herrera. Her grandchildren Leigh Anne, David, Michael, Michelle, Mathew, Sarah and Mitchell. Six great-grandchildren, nieces and cousins. Mom... Your life was a blessing your memory a treasure... you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 18, 2020