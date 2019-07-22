Daily Breeze Obituaries
Arnold Ichiro Ohashi


1942 - 2019
Arnold Ichiro Ohashi Obituary
Arnold Ichiro Ohashi 1942 2019 Arnold I. Ohashi, 76-year-old, Hawaii-born, resident of Redondo Beach, passed away on June 14th. Arnold graduated from Purdue University in 1964 Electronical Engineering and Army ROTC. He served two years active duty in the Army including a tour of Vietnam. Arnold had a distinguished career at TRW (Northrop Grumman) for over 30 years as an electrical engineering manager. Arnold is survived by wife, Gail Ohashi, brother, Wayne Ohashi, also survived by many other relatives. Cremation service was held on June 21st at the Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral service will be held in Honolulu, HI are pending. www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in Daily Breeze on July 22, 2019
