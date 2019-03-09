|
January 15, 1936 - January 8, 2019 Arpad Gyorgy Pallai died in his sleep at home on January 8, 2019. His spirit is best remembered as soaring beyond the earth he once called home with the Voyager spacecrafts he helped to conceive and create. Arpad's life began in Budapest Hungary January 15, 1936. He was the first of three children born to parents Pal Pallai and Maria (nee Lanyi). While in college, at the Technical University in Budapest, Arpad's life took an unexpected turn on October 22, 1956 with the onset of the student initiated Hungarian revolution. The Hungarian people, starving for a taste of freedom following a brutal decade of life under Stalin, rose up against long odds to take back their country. Arpad fought battles in the streets of Budapest against secret police and soviet tanks. After a week of desperate fighting, Hungary stood free, but alone. That glorious burst of liberty would last but a week. The Soviet Union returned with multiple armored divisions and yet again closed the curtain on Hungarian freedom. Arpad was captured by Soviet soldiers, but managed to 'slip' away and reach Austria before the Iron Curtain closed. He was given no chance to say goodbye to family he loved and all he had ever known. A family in Boulder, Colorado learned of the plight of the Hungarian refugees and graciously sponsored Arpad. He completed his engineering degree at the University of Colorado while learning English. After graduating, he married and moved to California to begin his career. He had a son, Laszlo, in 1961 and a daughter, Lorianna, in 1964. After his divorce from his first wife, he moved to Manhattan Beach in 1968. In 1971 Arpad joined TRW where he enjoyed a 27 year career in space instrument design. Easy to work with, as long as you did it his way, he led many projects and contributed to the building of many spectacular and successful missions with names like Pioneer, Mariner, Viking, and Voyager. He gained great satisfaction from this work and wanted it to contribute to the strength and purpose of his new home in the United States. In 1969 Arpad met Joan Hopkins. She had son, Scot, born in 1964 and daughter, Shauna, born in 1966. Not wanting to rush things, Joan and Arpad would date for 29 years before marrying June 6, 1998. During that time this blended family enjoyed much time together skiing in Utah, camping at Shaver Lake, enjoying the beach at 8th Street, and picking cherries on Father's day. Arpad has 'slipped' away yet again but he is survived by his wife Joan, his children, Laszlo Pallai (Carol), Lorianna Fletcher (Bill), Scot Hopkins (Laurie), and Shauna Quezada (Jesse), and his eight grandchildren (Bryce, Istvan, Matyas, Shelby, Ben, Jake, Madeline and Dani) along with his sister, Marika, his brother, Miklos and an extended family in Hungary. Throughout his his remarkable life, family and country were his highest priorities and he will be greatly missed and affectionately remembered by us all. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at the Alpine Village in Torrance California at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to in honor of Arpad. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00191310-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 9, 2019