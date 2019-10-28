|
Arthur Francis Vieweg was born August 11, 1926 in Long Beach, CA and passed away on October 20, 2019. He was the only child of immigrant parents, Kathe and Arthur Vieweg. After living through the 1933 earthquake the family moved from Long Beach to Wilmington, where Art attended Banning High School then the California Institute of Technology, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. Immediately after graduation he worked at the Fluor Corporation and worked his way up to a Senior Manager of Projects position, overseeing projects in Saudi Arabia, Spain, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Korea, Japan, as well as in the United States. His most cherished projects were working on early nuclear submarines in New York, the Alaska oil pipeline, and the Rocky Mountain Nuclear Power Study Group in Idaho Falls, Idaho. After 40 years with Fluor, Art retired and became involved with residential real estate in the local Palos Verdes Peninsula area.
After college he met his wife, Dolores in the Catholic Youth Organization. They were married in 1955 and were married for 62 years before Dolores passed away in 2018. They were members of Holy Trinity Parish and then moved over to the St. John Fisher community, where they enjoyed being Eucharist Ministers for 22 years.
Art was active in multiple sports including bowling, tennis and skiing. He was especially fond of taking family ski trips to Mammoth, spending time in Maui with Dolores, cruising to various international ports, and playing tennis and bridge at the Jack Kramer Tennis Club where he served on the Board of Directors for 13 years, 3 of them as President. He participated in Toastmasters and was involved with the Boy Scouts, where he assisted both of his sons in climbing to the top of Mt. Whitney. Art had a gift for valuing and growing each friendship he made, which was part of the joy of the social membership he shared with Dolores at the Rolling Hills Country Club.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor, wit, charm and sincerity. A devoted family man, his proudest accomplishments were his 3 children, Karen, Alan and Brian. He loved arriving home from work and having evening meals together with the family. Art is survived by his daughter, Karen (Manny Gonzales), son, Alan (Kelli), son, Brian (Karrie) and his 4 grandchildren, Emilie, Brodie, Jennifer and Jessica.
There will be a Funeral Mass at St. John Fisher Church on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00am with a reception immediately following in Barrett Hall.
