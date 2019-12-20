|
|
8/4/1932 - 12/17/2019 Arthur Laffey, 87 passed away peacefully in his home in San Pedro on Wednesday, December 17th with his wife Virginia of 65 years, by his side. He was born in Pittsburgh PA Aug. 4, 1932, and moved to the San Pedro area in 1958. Art was a 2-year army veteran and will be buried with honors. Known as Pap-Pap to his 4 grand-children, Kelly, Erin, David and Chris and his 4 great-grandchildren, he loved the ocean very much, and he and his wife bought a boat so that they could take family fishing trips to Catalina Island, one of their very favorite places to be. He also served as Commodore of the San Pedro Yacht Club in 1989. He is survived by his wife Virginia, daughter Barbara Jean (Max), son Michael (Donna) and many nieces, nephews, and friends. The memorial service will be held at the Historic Church at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 South Western Ave. Rancho Palos Verdes, California 90275, on Monday December 23rd, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Art has requested that donations be made to the Friends of Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro at www.friendsofcabrilloaquarium.org.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 20, 2019