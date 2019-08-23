|
Dec. 30, 1927 - Aug. 5, 2019 Arthur R. Kopatz passed away Aug. 5th, 2019. He married the girl next door, his wife Betty, back in Springfield, IL in 1952. They moved to Torrance in 1954 and have lived in the same house for 65 years. He also leaves behind their daughter Patricia, sons Kim and Alan, 5 grandchildren with 7 great grandchildren. Arthur was one of seven brothers serving the military, all at the same time in the 40's. He became a computer programmer in the Navy, which lead to a 35yr career in the Aerospace Industry. His biggest passion was pitching horseshoes with the SCHPA Association for the last 30+ years. He was an avid bowler at Gable House Bowl. Spent every day at Charles's H. Wilson Park. Arthur was a strong Lutheran; he was always looking for someone to talk with. A great listener. He would give you the shirt off his back if he knew you needed it. Dad did many things for many people and never expected anything in return. It's simple, he cared. Arthur always put family first. We are all better human beings because of his teachings. He passed away at his home with his family by his side. He will be greatly missed by all. Halverson-Stone & Myers Mortuary Torrance, Ca
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 23, 2019