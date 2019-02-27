|
|
3/4/1924 - 2/20/2019 Arthur William Lundberg, 94, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019. Born in 1924 to Arthur Wilhelm and Isabel Mussey Lundberg, Art grew up the third of four children on a farm in Haxtun, Colorado. He left Haxtun to attend Colorado State University where he graduated with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine. He met his sweetheart, Doris, while in college. They were married 73 years and raised six children together. They enjoyed entertaining at home with their family and friends, leaving us all with memories full of laughter and fun. His traditional send-off when saying good-bye to his children was to "Have Fun." Art had a strong faith and over the past 63 years was active at both St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and St. Peters By-the-Sea. In the South Bay, he initially built and owned Hawthorne Dog & Cat Hospital in Hawthorne, as well as Center Animal Hospital in Rolling Hills Estates. Art was preceded in death by two sons, Michael and David. He is survived by his devoted wife, Doris; son, John Lundberg (Cynthia Lee) of Palos Verdes Estates, California; daughters Peggy Lane of Solvang, California, Nancy Hendershot of Paso Robles, California, and Mary Kay Lundberg of Palos Verdes Peninsula, California; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, plus other family and friends who all adored him. He was a kind, gentle man with a strong faith and he will be deeply missed by many. In place of flowers, donations can be made to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Visitation is Sunday, March 3rd from 4pm to 8pm at Green Hills in Rancho Palos Verdes. Services will be held Monday, March 4th at 10:00am at St. Peter's By-the-Sea Church, Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00190860-image-1.jpg,WL00190860-image-2.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 27, 2019