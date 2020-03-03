|
|
December 21, 1929 - February 22, 2020 Arthur was born in Oahu, T.H. and passed away peacefully at his home in Lomita surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Winifred; five sons Michael (Vivianne), Gerald (Jody), Ronald (Joni), Phillip (Lorna), and Robert (Sandra); six grandchildren Camryn, Matthew, Jacob, Julia, Bryce, and Elise; and his sister Alice. Though no longer in this world, Arthur's spirit lives on in love and peace. Funeral services will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church on March 5, 2020 at 11:30am. Coastal Funeral Center (310) 326-6343
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 3, 2020