Jan. 14, 1951 - Feb. 6, 2020 Arturo "Art" Gonzales Terrazas passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6th, 2020 after a 6 month battle with cancer. He was born in San Pedro, CA on January 14, 1951 and was a lifetime resident of the Harbor Area. He grew up in Wilmington, CA where he graduated from Banning High School and excelled in baseball and basketball. Art loved sports, especially baseball. He was a coach to many including his children. His patience and kindness made him a great coach! Art loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved going to the horse races and to the casinos in Palm Springs. Art was a simple man who just wanted peace and happiness for all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Maggie Terrazas, sister Bina McKenna, brother Rudy Terrazas, brother Mogie Terrazas and brother Rick Terrazas. He is survived by his only living sibling, sister Lala Terrazas. Survived by the love of his life, his wife, Alice Terrazas. This year would have been their 50th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his children Lori Rugnetta (Nick), Artie Terrazas, Gibby Terrazas (Serena), Ronnie Terrazas (Laury) and all of his grandchildren, Carlos, Brittany, Artie, Inez, Nikole, Ava, Raylissa and Joseph. He was fortunate enough to enjoy the first year of his great-granddaughter Aria Lopez. Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 21st at McNerney's Mortuary in San Pedro. Viewing will be held at 10:00am followed by Funeral Services at 11:00am. Per Art's wishes he will be cremated following his service. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 15, 2020