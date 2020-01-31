|
|
Ascencion "Senny" Vigil May 10, 1923 - Jan 13, 2020 Ascencion "Senny" Vigil, a 65-year resident of Lawndale returned to her Creator on January 13, 2020 at the age of 96. Senny was born on May 10, 1923, in Santa Cruz, New Mexico and into a Spanish heritage of farmers, ranchers, and merchants dating back to the first settlers of New Mexico. During WWII, Senny held a secretarial top-secret security clearance and provided secretarial duties at the atomic laboratories in Los Alamos, New Mexico. In 1955, Senny and her husband Fred moved their growing family to Lawndale in Southern California. Senny was a devoted wife and mother to her family. She volunteered as a scout leader, school seamstress for the Bishop Montgomery High School Drama Club and St. Catherine Laboure in Torrance. There she was among the first parishioners of the newly established parish. Senny was an amazing cook, seamstress, quilter, crocheter and was especially proud of her "colcha" embroidery which was part of her Northern New Mexico heritage. Together with her husband Fred, she was a longtime member of the Lawndale Travel Club. Senny was a woman of deep Catholic faith, whose daily prayer was for her family, friends and the needs of the world. She never stopped growing in her understanding of her faith, as she participated in Bible Study and spiritual conferences. Senny is survived by her daughter, Sr. Genevieve-Marie (Rebecca) of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny, daughter Genevieve Vigil and husband Bruce Adler, daughter Annamaria Madrid-Vigil and her partner Michael Flesock, son Robert Vigil and his partner Julie Arnold. Senny is also survived by her brother Eliseo Madrid and his wife Arelia of Santa Cruz, New Mexico, along with nieces, nephews and loving friends. Senny was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jose Eligio de Jesus Madrid and Genoveva Atencio de Madrid; her parents, Jose Ignacio Madrid and Josephina Lopez-Madrid of Santa Cruz, New Mexico; her husband of 66 years, Fred; and her sister Mary Montoya of San Pedro, New Mexico. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine Laboure Church, Torrance on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 am. Her ashes will be interred at a future date at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM beside her husband Fred. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Braille Institute and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 31, 2020