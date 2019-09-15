|
Audrey May Davies (nee) Jordan May 27, 1934 - Aug. 22, 2019 Audrey May Davies was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She passed away at her home in Torrance from cancer of the bone, lung and breast. Her parents were Glennwood Harvey Jordan and Hilda Verna Jordan (nee Burcky). Audrey had a prior marriage to Brian James Eaton that produced two daughters, first Patricia Ann Eaton, born in 1955 and Deborah May Eaton, born in 1956. Each daughter went on to have two children, giving Audrey grandchildren. After her marriage ended from Brian James Eaton, her father suggested a young man he knew from the Engineering Department of Doluglas Aircraft. She fell in love with and married Norman Jackson Davies in 1965. They had no children, but Norman also had two daughters from a prior marriage. Audrey attended school in West Los Angeles and graduated form Venice High School. She was quite a dancer and loved dancing as a child, long before her teen years. She danced just about any kind of dance, all of her life, from Swing to line to clogging, until her illness stopped her a few years ago. Audrey had a kind heart and believed in helping less fortunate friends as well as contributing to charities. The love she shared with her husband was incredible. They were inseperable and always holding hands whenever possible, especially while walking, eating, watching TV and even while driving if the traffic permitted. She will be deeply missed by her husband, her daughter Debi, and many others.
