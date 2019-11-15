|
1928 - 2019 Audrey Parks (n‚e Downs) was born to Harry and Ida in El Segundo, California on January 26, 1928. As a child she was a tomboy and spent as much time as she could outside climbing trees and exploring the outdoors. After graduating from El Segundo High School, she got a job at North American Aviation, where she met Sam Wolfe, her first husband. With Sam she had Jan and Michael, her only children. In 1953 she and Sam purchased the family home on Newton street in Torrance, where she stayed almost to the end of her life. Audrey spent many years working for the FAA and retired in 1997. She loved to garden and to arrange flowers for her church, singing and listening to music, garage sale shopping, and spoiling her many beloved pets. Her remains were scattered at sea to join those of her son and daughter who predeceased her. Audrey is survived by her grandchildren: Jason Wolfe (Michael), Jesse Wolfe (Jan), and Samuel Wolfe (Jan) and by her great grandchildren: James (Jason) and Violet (Jason). The family is hosting a memorial service for Audrey on Monday, November 18 at 10:00 AM at The First Baptist Church of Palos Verdes (28 Moccasin Ln., RHE).
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 15, 2019