Barbara A. Rubio
10/27/1929 - 2/11/19
Predeceased by first son John N. Rubio 3rd, husband John N. Rubio Jr., son Paul E. Rubio. She leaves her 6 children: Michael (Pat), George, Mark (Diane), Frank (Lisa), Marie Leslie (Christopher), Thomas; 5 sisters-in-law, 3 brothers-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter. Rosary, funeral mass and private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, 11:30 am, 3/4/19.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 1, 2019