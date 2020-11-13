Jan. 3, 1938 - Oct. 7, 2020 On the morning of October 7, 2020, Barbara A. Fisher passed away peacefully at her home in Long Beach, California, surrounded by family and dear friends. She was 82 years old. Barbara was born in Lafayette, California on the 3rd of January, 1938. She was the elder of two daughters, born to Helen Lambrecht and John Manuel Soares. Raised in Walnut Creek, California, Barbara grew up active in theater arts and competitive swimming, and honed her skills as an accomplished pianist. After high school, she moved to Southern California and enrolled in college at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). During her studies, she met and married her first husband and soon after, welcomed the first of her children. She went on to bear nine more children and raise them all in the South Bay area. She remained physically active throughout most of her life including her involvement in the local runners scene, where she would help organize and compete in 5k, 10k and marathons. Barbara spent over a dozen years touching the lives of countless other children, teaching 2nd through 6th grades at Holy Trinity Catholic School and St. Peters Episcopal School in San Pedro, California. A passionate volunteer at Little Company of Mary Hospital at San Pedro for numerous years, she set a positive example for her children and others to give back of yourself, even whilst in the prime of raising her large brood. Always keeping up with the sophisticated fashions of the time, her children recall Barbara's love of vogue, stylish jewelry and accessories, complete with various wigs during the 1970's and bright-colored outfits of the 1980's and 90's. After devoting much of her life to raising her 10 children, she and her second husband eventually retired and moved to Eugene, Oregon then, later Maui, Hawaii, before settling back into the Long Beach, California area to live their remaining years. Throughout her retired years, she was an active member of the Red Hat Society, enjoying many friendships and events in the different areas she lived. She was an avid animal lover, especially dogs, and cared for several during her senior years. Barbara is preceded in death by her son, Scott and second husband, Richard. She is survived by her younger sister, Nancy Kautz in Oregon; 2 nieces and 1 nephew; and her children: Michael (Kip), Lisa, Mark (Nova), Craig (Leah), Regan (Erik), Robyne (Paul), Erick (Rebekah), Darren (Julie) and Brett (Zara); her twenty-five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was abundantly proud of her large family and the sweeping legacy she helped create. Services will not be held. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any donations please be sent to the Society of the Prevention to Cruelty to Animals, Los Angeles https:spcala.com/in-honor-memory or 5026 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016, checks payable to spcaLA.





