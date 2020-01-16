Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Burke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June 22, 1937 - Jan. 13, 2020 Barbara Burke was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 22, 1937 and passed away on January 13, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, 10 a.m. at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel followed by interment at Roosevelt Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the following organizations: AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Los Angeles, CA; American Institute For Cancer Research, Washington, D.C.; American Asthma Foundation, San Francisco, CA; and Harbor View House, San Pedro, CA. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -