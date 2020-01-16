|
June 22, 1937 - Jan. 13, 2020 Barbara Burke was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 22, 1937 and passed away on January 13, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, 10 a.m. at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel followed by interment at Roosevelt Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the following organizations: AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Los Angeles, CA; American Institute For Cancer Research, Washington, D.C.; American Asthma Foundation, San Francisco, CA; and Harbor View House, San Pedro, CA. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 16, 2020