Barbara Castille

January 20, 1940 - October 7, 2020 Barbara (Bobbi) Castille (80) of Chino Valley, AZ, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 7th, 2020. She was born to Del and Wilma Hunt on January 20, 1940, in Chama, NM, and grew up in Victorville, CA. In 1954, she married her lifelong love, Joe Castille, who preceded her in death in 2011. Joe and Bobbi moved to Torrance, CA where they raised 3 daughters. She and Joe moved to Mesa, AZ in 1992 and retired to Chino Valley, AZ in 2001. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. Bobbi enjoyed playing, coaching, and watching soccer. She was an avid bowler and liked playing softball, tennis, and volleyball. In the summer, you could often find her laying on the beach reading a good book. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren play sports. She is predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her sister, Carolyn Mollett. She is survived by her brother, Clayton Hunt of Irving, TX, and her daughters, Deborah (Jeff) Wang of Chino Valley, AZ, Michele (Kevin) Riley of Armona, CA, and Daniele (Scott) Pettit of Harbor City, CA. She is also survived by her 5 Grandchildren, Vanessa Vandehey, Ashley Wheeler, Garrett Wang, Amanda Pettit, and Jeffrey Pettit, and her 4 Great-Grandchildren. She will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held in California as soon as we can all gather.





