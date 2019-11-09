|
|
Barbara H. Green was born June 14, 1925 in Elmira, New York. She was the middle of three children born to Kenneth and Virginia Hill. When she was six years old, her mother and father separated and were later divorced. For Barbara it happened abruptly and it deeply affected her. Living with her father, she would sneak away to visit her mother who moved across town and worked in a dress shop. Eventually her mother would own her own dress shop. Her life changed when she attended secretarial college and graduated from Morse College in 1945. Working for the Robinson McKesson, a large medical company, she eventually became executive secretary. She enjoyed her new found freedom. It was 1945 and Paul Green, a young navel man back from war was in route to visit his brother. It was destiny as Barbara boarded the very same train. Looking for an open seat, Paul moved his coat and baggage in a chivalrous gesture to allow her a seat right next to his. They were married two years later. In 1956 they were ecstatic to have their first daughter Nancy, the following year another daughter Tracy. Paul received a job offer in California and the family moved west in 1961. She and Paul spent most their lives in southern California where they enjoyed outdoor activities. Barbara and Paul rode motorcycles, played tennis, golf and bridge. Later in retirement they moved to Oregon to be closer to their daughters. Paul passed in August of 2018. In Barbara's final year in Oregon she was surrounded by family and the loving care of professional care givers who continued to open her heart. Up until the day she passed she was witty, rolled her eyes and spoke freely about what was on her mind. She enjoyed the company of all who were around her. We are forever grateful for the joy and resilience of our mother. Barbara is survived by her two daughters, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals Receptions Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 9, 2019