Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
(805) 489-5552
1934 - 2019 Barbara A. Losey, 85, of Nipomo, Ca. Passed away peacefully April 26, 2019. A former 47 year resident of Manhattan Beach, Ca. She was born March 2, 1934 in Los Angeles. She retired from Sears. Barbara is survived by 7 of her 8 children, Rod, Raynell, Richard, Fred, Jim, Susan and Patty; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Her family will miss her greatly. " DANCE ON MOTHER". Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. service at 11:00 Saturday May 25th at Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach, CA. Burial will follow at the Arroyo Grande District Cemetery. Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel 1239 Longbranch Ave. Grover Beach, CA 93433 FD985
Published in Daily Breeze on May 19, 2019
