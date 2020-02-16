Home

Surrounded by her loving family, Barbara Rosalie McCandless (nee Cholvin), went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born on December 21, 1925 in her family home built by her grandfather on Catalina Avenue in Redondo Beach, just a few blocks from her current residence. She travelled extensively with her husband, Harrison, following their passion for archaeoastronomy. Barbara was a long time member of PEO and the First United Methodist Church of Redondo Beach. She enjoyed her walks along the beach in Redondo and spending time in their retirement home in Palm Desert. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Harrison McCandless, M.D., her son, Michael McCandless and grandson, Jeffrey McCandless. She is survived by two sons, Robert McCandless (Nancy) and Richard McCandless (Kathy) and her daughter, Linda Courchaine (Jeff) along with 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and adoring nieces and nephews. Barbara will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Redondo Beach at 243 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA, at 10:30 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. For those who wish, contributions may be made in her name to the Memorial Fund of the First United Methodist Church of Redondo Beach or the .
