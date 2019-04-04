|
Barbara Davis Moore, 86, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019. Barbara was born on January 28, 1933 in Los Angeles and was the daughter of Lynn Walter Davis and Marion Bosche Davis. Barbara grew up in Hermosa Beach with her brothers Lynn, Don and Charlie and attended North School, Pier Avenue Middle School and Redondo Union High School (class of 1950). She began attending St. Cross Church as a young girl and remained a faithful parishioner there the rest of her life. Barbara went on the attend UCLA and she was affiliated with Phi Beta Phi Sorority and was a Song Leader. She graduated with a Bachelor's of Science Degree majoring in Home Economics. While at UCLA she began dating her future husband, Morgan. Their first date was New Year's Eve 1952, but Barbara had to go home early because she was riding on the Rose Parade Float prior to cheering the Bruins on against Michigan State on January 1, 1953. She was recruited by Pan American Airlines and worked as a flight attendant on their first international routes from New York to Buenos Aires and Rio de Janero. After a year of traveling Barbara returned home to the South Bay and married Morgan on June 10, 1955. They put their roots down in Redondo Beach, and Barbara was at Morgan's side as they started their stationery store business in Riviera Village. They started their family and had their 4 children who were born between 1956 and 1961. Barbara and Morgan enjoyed a wonderful life together in the South Bay. Barbara was involved in PTA, was a Girl Scout Leader, a member of Sandpiper's, National Charity League and the Portuguese Bend Horse Show. Barbara was a tireless volunteer for these organizations. She never missed a little league or soccer game for her sons. In addition to being passionate on the sidelines, Barbara loved participating in sports playing tennis and golf and also enjoying both water and snow skiing. Barbara and Morgan loved to travel, attended a number of Olympic Games and had fun playing in Gin Rummy tournaments around the country with a great group of friends. We will remember Barbara's love of God, Family and Country. She was a proud member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution, and she was a devoted member of the History Committee at St. Cross Church. Barbara was a gourmet cook, a beautiful seamstress and avid knitter. In her later years she kept herself very active with Bridge, gardening, her book club, Pi Phi Alums while continuing to volunteer for her beloved Portuguese Bend Horse Show. Barbara was an extremely loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was a kind, good hearted and humble person who spent her life caring for others. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn and Marion Davis and her brothers Lynn and Don. She is survived by her husband Morgan, her four children Karen (Scott) Stuckman, Lori (Sean) Hunter, Morgan (Shari) Moore III and Davis (Diane) Moore; her brother Charles Davis, 10 grandchildren Ashleigh (Ryan) Krauch, Eric (McKenzie) Stuckman, Matthew Hunter, Paige (Michl) Haralambos, Kelsey, Lindsay, Conner, Megan, Davis and Renee Moore; 6 great grandchildren McKenzie, Carter, Cassidy and Grayson Krauch and Charles and Reagan Stuckman. We would like to extend our thanks to the loving staff of 3 caregivers who were with Barbara the past 2 years of her life and to Trinity Hospice. A public memorial service for Barbara will be held at St. Cross Church in Hermosa Beach at 2:30 on April 22nd with a Celebration of Life to follow at the La Venta Inn. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Peninsula Committee Children's Hospital www.pcch.net.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 4, 2019