In Remembrance Jack Barney Wyman Jack Barney Wyman loved his family deeply and was loved deeply in return. Jack celebrated his 95th birthday on July 7, 2020, with a clear mind and thankful heart. On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Jack B. Wyman passed from this world into heaven and is now reunited with his beloved wife Jane and those loved ones who have gone before him. Jack lived an extraordinary life, born in the Roaring Twenties, a child during the Great Depression, a young man in WW2, a husband and father in the 1950s and later a grandfather and great-grandfather. Jack B. Wyman, born July 7, 1925 in Los Angeles, CA, was the only son of Philip Grow Wyman and Zelma Pedigo Barney Wyman. He had one sister, Phyllis Jane, whom he adored. His mother died when Jack was 7 years old, so he was raised by his Father and Grandmother. He was an adventurous boy who skated and rode his bike all over LA with his best friend Red Bond. He had his first paper route at the age of eleven, and later while attending Manual Arts High School he had an apprenticeship in the Photo Department of the LA Examiner. This would prove to be the path to his life's work as a newspaper photographer and later the Chief Photographer of the South Bay Daily Breeze. During WW2, Jack served in the Merchant Marines and would often tell stories of his wartime adventures. Upon his return from the war, Jack attended a year at USC before going to work at the LA Examiner. On January 28, 1951, Jack married the love of his life, Jane Elizabeth Finlay Kipp. Jack adopted Jane's young son William as his own. Jack and Jane bought a home in Gardena, CA where they were blessed with three more children: Cynthia, Judith, and John. In 1962, Jack moved the family to Colorado for 3 years before returning to CA and settling down in Carson, CA. He was hired at the Daily Breeze where he later became Chief Photographer. Jack retired when he was 65 years old in 1990. His loving wife Jane passed away February 7, 1996. Jack's granddaughter Tracy Johanna Grabow moved in to care for Jack the latter years of his life. This great blessing allowed him to remain in his home as he had hoped and live out his final days in peace in his own home. And so, we keep the memories and the stories and richness of his life alive in our hearts. He deeply loved his family and his legacy of love passes on through all who knew him. Jack is survived by his children: William Patrick Kipp Wyman, Cynthia Jane Wyman Grabow, Judith Johanna Wyman Alford and John Philip Wyman. Jack was blessed with twelve grandchildren and many, many great grandchildren as well as numerous extended family members. May he rest in peace for he has: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7 A private memorial will be held at Green Hills Memorial Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, later this month.





