April 13, 1938 - May 9, 2020 Barry J. Henson passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at home with his loving wife holding his hand. Barry (known by his close friends as "Bear") was born in the Bay Area to Kenneth and Hazel Henson. After graduating from the University of California at Davis in veterinary medicine in 1964, he practiced in Seattle, Lake Tahoe, the Bay Area, Sacramento and San Diego, then he met his wife-to-be, Mikko Haggott, in 1983 at the Sacramento Airport. It was a love at first sight. He married Mikko in 1985 and moved to Torrance from San Diego and started "A House call Pet Vet". After practicing for another 20 years doing in-home veterinary care, he retired in 2005. He loved anything Japanese, was an enthusiast of the game of "GO" and traditional sports of "SUMO", and considered himself a "KOI Specialist" Vet. He was also extensively involved in the Torrance Kashiwa Sister Cities Association because of his wife Mikko, a founding president of the Association. In his retirement, he volunteered at the Torrance Memorial Hospital. His interest of history lead to the study of genealogy, which took him on many marvelous journeys to library archives across continents. Barry is survived by his devoted wife, Mikko Henson; sister, Kendra Juliet; his sons, Toran and Vincent; and daughter, Andrea. There will be no immediate services though arrangements could be in order one year from his death in Grass Valley, CA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store