Beatrice E. (Bee) Nowinski
1925 - 2020
Beatrice (Bee) E. Nowinski Oct. 10, 1925 - May 9. 2020 Bee was born in Fontmell Magna, England to Frederick William and Edith Annie Merefield. She lived a life of contrast and challenges, all met with a sense of adventure, joy, curiosity and an indomitable spirit. While growing up, she won an Art Scholarship to Paris and drove a taxi for her dad's business. Her plans to pursue Art were dashed with the beginning of World War II, when she served as a nurse caring for orphans and children sent from London to the countryside. During this time, she met and married Stan, an American serving in the military. They were married for 44 years before Stan's death in 1989. During their marriage, Bee raised five children while living in Chicago, Colorado, Germany, and ultimately San Pedro. Bee persevered through all, including the inevitable separations, proud of her role as military wife. While living in San Pedro, she was able to more fully pursue her passion for gardening, travel and nature (she loved nothing more than to be outside). Bee lived her life with unconditional love; she was always thoughtful to everyone and devoted to her family. She is survived by her five children: Stanley Nowinski (Janice), Sally Nowinski, Steve Nowinski (Debbie), Susan Nowinski and Stuart. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Lauren Nowinski Ward (Jonathan), Jonathan Nowinski (Alex), and great grandchild Sophia Nowinski Ward. She was predeceased by her siblings: Jim, Margaret, Victor, and Ruth, and her husband, Stanley. Funeral Arrangements were made by McNerney's Mortuary, San Pedro. Interment was held at Green Hills Cemetery, San Pedro, on May 20, 2020. Arrangements to hold a celebration of her life are pending.


Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 12, 2020.
