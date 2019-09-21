|
|
3/12/1943 - 9/11/2019 Bea is preceded in death by her father, Tomas Sanchez, her mother, Antonia Gomez Sanchez; brothers Arthur, Max, Benny, Manual, and Pete; as well as sisters Anne and Stella. She is survived by her husband, Eloy Quintana; sister, Vickie (Steve) Rains; daughters Sheryl (Scott) Bennett and Estella Nunez; sons, Anastacio (Stacy) Quintana and Christopher Quintana; niece, Cindy (Frank) Baca, 13 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held at McNerney's Mortuary on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. A Rosary service will begin at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 21, 2019