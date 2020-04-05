|
|
March 18, 1921 - March 23, 2020 With profound sadness we announce the passing of Belen Stanley, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and beloved friend to all who knew her. Belen died at home with her youngest daughter Gina and her family by her side. She was born March 18, 1921in Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica. She earned a Masters degree in mathematics, a PhD in chemistry, and graduated from the School of Pharmacy in San Jose, Costa Rica. She was truly ahead of her time and loved chemistry. After marrying Jorge Stanley in Costa Rica, they moved to Los Angeles. In 1960 they settled in Hawthorne, in a house she said she would never leave. Belen worked for Ross-Loos Medical Group, (now Cigna) her entire career, retiring as head of the Chemistry Department. Her co-workers at Ross-Loos would become life-long friends. In scary or uncertain times, her advice was "Watch I Love Lucy" (today she would have added "and Wash Your Hands!"). Her ultimate advice was always "Get an Education!". During her life she helped many people, including sponsoring immigrants from Cuba in the 60's and Vietnam in the 70's. Her Catholic faith was very important to her and she was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hawthorne until her death. Belen is survived by her four daughters, Ileana Maria Stanley of Hawthorne, CA, Rosemarie (Scott) McIntosh of Aldie, VA, Mary Ann Stanley-Avila of Hawthorne, CA and Georgina Maria (Mike) Mageo of Hawthorne, CA. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Lisa Marie (Josh) Brown, Derek Avila; great-granddaughter Brynn Brown, and also by her adoring and caregiving grandchildren, Christina Orozco (Jesse) Reyes, Kaylina Mageo, Karina Mageo, Kaitlyn Mageo, grandchildren, Angelica McIntosh and Sean McIntosh of VA, foster granddaughter Kelilah, her beloved caregiver, Maria Torres of Anaheim, extended Mageo family, and family in Costa Rica. Because of the difficult conditions currently, Belen will be laid to rest in a small private ceremony at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Culver City, CA., but we would like to thank and acknowledge all the wonderful people who helped and stood by Mom in her later years. She will be dearly missed.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 5, 2020