11/17/1921 - 4/4/2019 Born in November 17, 1921 in Miami, AZ to Joseph and Maria(Mata) Rye. Passed away at home in San Pedro, CA on April 4, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Oscar Solis and son Edmund Rye Garcia. Survived by sons David Rye Garcia of Fresno, CA, Omar Rye Garcia & Nazar Rye Solis of San Pedro, CA and daughter Mary Rye Solis of San Pedro, CA. Grandsons, William, Edward, Robert Garcia, Granddaughters, Gina and Mona Garcia along with 8 great grandchildren. Visitation & Rosary will be held at Green Hills Memorial Chapel, April 15, 2019 from 4:30 to 8:30PM, Rosary at 7:00PM. Services will be held at Mary Star of the Sea in San Pedro, April 16, 2019 at 10:30AM. Entombment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 16, 2019