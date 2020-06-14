06/14/1920 - 05/25/2020 Belle died May 25, 2020, just 20 days short of her 100th birthday. She was born June 14, 1920 (Flag Day) in Harlan, Kentucky, the only child of Henry McDonald and Ollie (King) McDonald. Her father was a World War I veteran and died in an accident when she was only 3 years old. She attended Harlan City Schools and Harlan High School. After high school she married Sidney Lewis and they had one daughter, Sandra. In 1956 the family moved to Los Angeles. After her marriage ended, she married William P. Newton, an aerospace engineer at Lockheed Martin, in 1963. She and Bill had a very happy marriage. They loved to travel and went on many fun and adventurous trips. Bill predeceased her in 1984. Belle had a strong Christian faith and God blessed her with a sunny, positive attitude and a great capacity for caring and love. She made friends easily and had friends of all ages throughout her life. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Lash, of Rolling Hills Estates, her granddaughter , Susan Lash, of Rolling Hills Estates, and grandson, Jon Lash, of Rancho Palos Verdes, and many cousins and friends. She was laid to rest June 5, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held later in the year. Belle lived her life with strong faith, great strength, courage and endless love. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store