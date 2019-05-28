09/24/1931 - 05/10/2019 Belle-Marie (Pierce) Perez went home to the Lord on May 10, 2019, surrounded by family. She is survived by three children, Susan (Brian) May, Loren (Linda) Perez and Lucinda (Mark) Mroch and daughter in-law, Janice (Eric) Perez. Belle-Marie was predeceased by Cesar Perez (2018) her husband of 63 years, and son, Eric Perez (2016). Belle-Marie was extremely proud of her seven grandchildren, Jamie and Carli Perez, Carson May, Allison and Calli Perez, John and Luke Mroch. She is also survived by her much loved sisters in-law Cristina Bautista and Perla Bautista, plus several nieces and nephews locally and in Mexico. Belle-Marie was born in Los Angeles in 1931 and lived in San Pedro since 1963. While she loved her job working as an Instructional Assistant at Carson Street Elementary School for 28 years, she considered her main job being a homemaker for her family. Belle-Marie loved her family unconditionally, providing a home full of love. She was very active in each of her children's activities as they were growing up and then a faithful cheerleader for her grandchildren in each of their endeavors. She was an accomplished artist, loving to work with multiple mediums but relished oil painting the most. She enjoyed camping, many summers loading up her red VW van with her children and a few of their friends, heading to the mountains for outdoor fun. Her family will dearly miss her, but the pain is a little more bearable knowing she is with Cesar and Eric, who were waiting for her. Her Celebration of Life is May 31, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at McNerney's in San Pedro. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary