1/2
Ben Hiroshi Doi
1922 - 2020
03/14/1922 - 09/15/2020 With his family surrounding him, Ben Hiroshi Doi passed away peacefully in his Gardena home on September 15, 2020. He was 98 years young. Although he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and dementia, they were never a match for his sharpness, wit and humor. He is lovingly remembered for the jokes and laughter that were sure to be had in his presence. Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Clara in 2011, to whom he was married for 64 years. His legacy of love and laughter continues through his sons, Dennis (Shirley), Kerry and Warren (Lani-Jayne); his daughter, Jasmine (Wayne); his eight grandchildren, Erica, Jaxon (Carli), Clarysa (Chong), Crystal (Narith), Adrienne, Darren, Karina, Morgan (Ty); and his great-grandson and namesake, Benji. His memorial service will be held Monday, October 12 at 9am PST at Green Hills Mortuary. Due to Covid restrictions, in-person services are only for immediate family, but your presence is warmly welcomed via video stream. Please check the obituary section of the Green Hills Mortuary website for more information. In lieu of koden or flowers, if you'd like to make a donation to the Parkinson's Support Group of Little Tokyo in memory of Ben, it'll be much appreciated.


Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memorial service
OCT
12
Memorial service
9:00 AM
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
