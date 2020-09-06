Benson Berro

March 28, 1932 - August 25, 2020 Benson was born on March 28, 1932 in Seattle, Washington to Rahamin Joe and Fortuna Berro and moved to Los Angeles in 1941. He graduated from Manual Arts High School and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After his military service he owned a bakery and then worked for the Great American Insurance Company. He eventually worked for, and then purchased an insurance agency, T. Glenn Co., in Manhattan Beach which he successfully ran for almost forty years and was a fifty-year resident of Torrance. He was a voracious reader who enjoyed books on history and Judaica and had great pride in his Sephardic Jewish heritage but most of all he loved his family and friends. He is survived by his son Benson Raymond (Judie) and his Grandchildren Abby and Aaron, along with his companion of over 40 years Patricia Vandenbosch. He was laid to rest on August 27, 2020 at Home of Peace Cemetery in Los Angeles. He will be greatly missed.





