March 26, 1927 - Sept. 9, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce that Bernard Noriega Jr. passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Bernard was born on March 21, 1927 in his hometown of Wilmington, CA. At the age of 18, he met the love of his life, Evangeline "Babe" Noriega. They spent 74 love-filled years together and raised a beautiful family of two sons, Daniel and Bernard III, and a daughter, Paulette. Bernard served in the Merchant Marines and the Army, and he is a veteran of World War II. He then went on to work as a Longshoremen, with Local #13, for many years until he retired. During his retirement he enjoyed golfing, dancing with Evangeline, and many trips to the casinos with friends and family. He was a very proud grandfather and loved to spend time with his grandchildren, friends, and family. He was known for his sense of humor, his infectious smile, and his generous and kind spirit. Bernard is survived by his wife Evangeline, his three children, Daniel, Paulette, and Bernard III, his two sisters, Sandra and Dolores, and his three grandchildren, Christine, Robert, and April. A small private service will be held at the Wilmington Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com
