July 17, 1937 - Dec. 20, 2019 Beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather and Godfather After a long courageous battle with Parkinson's disease, Bernard (Barney) passed away peacefully at his home in San Pedro, California on the morning of December 20th in the loving arms of his wife Evelyn and surrounded by daughters who painstakingly and lovingly took care of his every need throughout his illness. Their care and the assisted care provided by many other family members and medical staff of Trinity Hospice allowed him to remain at his home with family until his passing at the age of 82. Upon completing his education at Cantwell High School, Barney served his country by joining the Navy, then returned to Southern California to serve his community as an officer with the L.A. County Marshall's office beginning in 1959, retiring with the Rank of "Captain" in 1993. Retirement gave him the opportunity to travel and share his native homeland of Ireland with his wife Evelyn and two youngest daughters. At home, "Papa" as he was known by his many grand-children and great grand-children, relished the moments he was able to spend with each and every grandchild and family member, with the Christmas Holiday's being especially significant as every year the entire family gathered at his home to celebrate. Bernard was proud of his commitment to his Catholic Faith and devotion to Holy Trinity church and his family. Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Evelyn, Daughters Colleen (Aidan) McGarry, Kathleen Morgan, Tammy Mansfield, Teri Calderon, Tina (Jose) Cortez and Tony (Amy) Mansfield. He is also survived by his brother Liam Morgan, many nieces and nephews and a large extended family including 19 grand-children and 18 great grand-children. He is now reunited with those loved ones who passed before him that include his Father William Morgan, Mother Kate Morgan, Brother David Morgan and his Mother-in-law Justina Mendoza. Viewing is scheduled at McNerney's Mortuary in San Pedro for 5:00 P.M. Sunday, December 29th with Rosary Service to follow at 6:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, also in San Pedro at 10:00 A.M., Monday December 30th with burial to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations to be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church and School, or . Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. God Bless you "Daddy".
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 24, 2019