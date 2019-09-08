|
|
Oct 10, 1922 - Sept 1, 2019 Bette passed gently into the arms of her Savior and Lord September 1st with both of her daughters with her at Providence Little Company of Mary, Torrance, California at the age of 96. Bette was born to Harry and Florence Finch on October 10, 1922 in Metz, Missouri. She grew up in Nevada, Missouri and after college in Springfield, went on to pursue a 44 year career in the Aerospace industry beginning in Kansas City, Missouri then transferring to Southern California where she retired. Bette married Farris D. Jeffries, also in the Aerospace field on April 14,1943, and they had three children -a son Gerald Dwayne who died shortly after birth, and two daughters - Diane Lynn (Zwinger) and Karen Elaine. A few years after Farris died in 1965, Bette married Bill Addington and welcomed Bill's grown children Steve and Linda (Montgomery) into her family. Bette was a strong woman burying an infant son, then twice a widow and twice a survivor of breast cancer. She endured every challenge with an infectious sense of humor and a quiet reliance on God. Even in her older years, Bette was a beautiful woman, but it was the inner beauty of her spirit that attracted all who knew and loved her. Proverbs 31 says that "a wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies her children arise and call her blessed". (31:10, 28) And indeed they do for even as a working mom her love, loyalty, trustworthiness, and heart-felt generosity set an example for them to follow. A co-worker expressed Bette's character well, Bette was respectful and kind to all, it didn't matter if you were the janitor or the CEO, you were important to Bette and she treated you the same no matter the position you held. Bette deeply appreciated the people who attended to her needs - whether for her home or for her health, especially in her later years, loving and cherishing them. Her last words were "love you" to the nurse who cared for her in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Bette is survived by her daughters - Diane and son-in-law Steve Zwinger, Karen Jeffries, Linda and Wayne Montgomery; Grandchildren - Sarah (Byron) Gibbs, Frank (Kelli) Zwinger, Kristen Zwinger, and Sara (Brian) Hunt, Great- grandchild - Mason Zwinger. Bette was preceded in death by her parents, her infant son, husbands Farris Jeffries and Bill Addington, and grandson Benjamin Zwinger. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Bette J. Addington's name to Shriners Hospital for Children-www.lovetotherescue.org.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 8, 2019