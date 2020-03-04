|
|
11/27/1919 - 02/28/2020 Betty Abbate of San Pedro, CA passed away at home, at the age of 100, on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1919, in New York, the third child of Frank and Catherine Nicosia. She was predeceased by her siblings, brothers Charles and Joseph (Nora) Nicosia and sister Teri (Nick) Primicerio. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Joe Abbate (1995) and loving mother of Marie (Douglas 2014) Collins, Catherine (Peter) Fitzpatrick and "third daughter," Phyllis (Paal) Berg. Betty is the cherished grandmother of Doug Collins, Richard (Noreen) Collins, Cathy Jeanne McGuinness, Pattiann (Dave) Cooper, and Bill (Sonja) McGuinness. She is also survived by her loving great grandchildren: Nicholas and Zachary Collins, Megan, Kevin, Erin and Kate Collins, Tony, Nephi, Gabby, Carlo and David Aros, and Finnegan McGuinness as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews, caregivers and friends. Betty would often say with a smile to those around her, "Did I remember to tell you how much I love you?" A chorus of those she leaves behind can answer with an enthusiastic, "Yes!" Rest in peace, dear Betty. A visitation will be held on Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 4:30-7 pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 pm. Mass will be Friday, March 6, 10:30 am, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with burial to follow at 3:30, at Forest Lawn, Covina. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 4, 2020