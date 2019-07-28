|
|
March 8, 1930 - July 1, 2019 Betty Rose Ann Beake passed away suddenly on July 1, 2019 at the age of 89. Betty was a well-known Realtor in the South Bay for 43 years and pursued her career with a passion right up until her passing. Born in Dedham, MA to Arthur and Meta Beake Betty arrived in Los Angeles in 1953 as a stewardess for United Airlines. She loved working the flights to Hawaii and staying at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel on Waikiki Beach. Betty remained a New England sports fan and fully enjoyed the last few winning seasons for the Patriots and Red Sox. She is survived by her three children, Raymond W.F. Butman, Betsy Cleek, and Ann Crane; her grandsons, Matthew and Benjamin Crane; sister Jean Hurkett; nieces Joan Hurkett and Karen Fanara. In her memory please consider a donation to the SPCA or another animal-related cause.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 28, 2019