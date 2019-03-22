|
Betty L. Richardson June 16, 1936 February 3, 2019 Betty died on Sunday, February 3, 2019 with her sons by her side. She is survived by her children, Pennie (Danny) Jones, Terry (LuAnn) Breedlove, and Lenny (Cheryl) Richardson. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind 3 brothers, Bud, John, and Pete. We would like to thank her many neighbors who looked out for mom. Also those at Beach Cities and Home Instead and all the volunteers who helped look after her. There will be a celebration of Betty's life with an open house on Saturday, April 6, at 1:00 at her home in Redondo Beach. She will be missed by all who knew her. Please sign the guest book at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019