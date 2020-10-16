1/2
Betty Lou Wagstaff
1926 - 2020
06/19/1926 - 10/11/2020 Betty, a beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at home. She was 94 years old and was born at the French Hospital in Los Angeles. We all knew that Betty loved deeply and unconditionally. She was welcomed to heaven by her loving husband of 60 years, Bob. He was the love of her life. Throughout their marriage, they both traveled extensively to China, Tahiti, Israel, Egypt, Spain, Switzerland, England, North America and South America. Our special thanks to Betty's devoted caretakers, doctors, nurses and the truly dedicated Torrance Memorial Hospice Staff. A memorial for all will be held at the Green Hills Memorial Pavilion on October 26, at 11:30 AM.


Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
