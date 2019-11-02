|
|
Aug 31, 1929 - Oct 10, 2019 Born the second of four children to Mabel and George Diplock. Raised in Eastbourne England and went on to train as a registered nurse. After qualifying she move to London to become a midwife. She then joined the Army for eight years which took her to Germany, Cyprus and Egypt. After discharge she sailed to the United States on the Queen Mary in 1960. She crossed the country by train, ending up in Pasadena. She worked at County hospital and then St Luke's in Pasadena. After meeting and marrying her husband Carl, they moved to the South Bay and settled in Hermosa Beach for the next 51 years. She enjoyed tending her vegetable garden, her Burmese cats, windsurfing and camping. Betty was predeceased by her parents, husband Carl in 2012 and sister Molly in 2016. Survived by her elder sister Rosemary and brother John in Eastbourne UK; nephew Chris Robinson, his wife Rosemary and their children Julian (Milly), Victor and Vanessa of the UK; niece Mandy Robinson of Hawthorne CA; great nephew Rafe and many friends. Special thanks to everyone at Silverado Beach Cities for their kindness and care. A Memorial Service will be held at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions White & Day Center in Redondo Beach on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 2:00pm. Visit White & Day Center's website, www.lafuneral.com, to send the family messages and share memories.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 2, 2019