4/14/1923 - 2/5/2019 Betty Mary Thomas Van Acker passed away February 5, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born in Long Beach on April 14, 1923, and was a long time resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. She is survived by her children Nancy, Scott (Elizabeth), Betty Lou, and Denise (Dave), 11 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:30am on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Green Hills Memorial Chapel followed by interment. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00189800-image-1.jpg,WL00189800-image-2.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 16, 2019