Betty McComas
Jul. 15 1924 - Sep. 28 2020 Betty Jane Hoeck McComas, passed away 28 September 2020 in Spokane WA. She lived most of her life in Manhattan Beach, CA having moved to Spokane in 2013 to be close to family for the final years of her life. She married Richard Shirley McComas March 1946. And they had five children together. Betty loved music and dancing, played the piano, and sewed most of the clothing for her family. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in many ways, with her husband as a missionary and in the childrens organization. She loved nature and being out of doors. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, and two of her children. Lorriane and Scott. Those left to grieve her passing are Richard, Rodney and Nancie Stambaugh. Twelve grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. As a family we are grateful she is reunited with her dear husband and children. They were united as an eternal family in 1965 in the Los Angeles LDS temple.


Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 22, 2020.
