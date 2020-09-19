11/20/1938 - 7/27/2020 Betty Robinson was born on November 20, 1938 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She attended elementary school in Great Falls, Montana, moving to California right before starting high school at North Torrance High. She worked for 40 years for Rusher Air in Torrance. Betty passed on July 27, 2020; a Memorial Service will be held on September 21 at 10AM at Green Hills Mortuary. Betty is preceded in death by her daughter Michele. Cliff and Bonnie Standing, and their son Cash, were Betty's family by choice. Cash always lovingly called her Grandma Betty. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Betty's name to the ASPCA, as it was one of her lifelong passions.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store